JLL Negotiates Sale of 403,151 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Vista Energy occupies the entirety of the 1925 West John Carpenter in Irving as its corporate headquarters.

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1925 West John Carpenter, a 403,151-square-foot office building located within Irving’s Las Colinas district. The six-story, recently renovated building sits on 30 acres and includes a 1,200-space parking garage. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Vista Energy, which houses its corporate headquarters within the building. JLL represented the seller, JP Realty Partners Ltd., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.