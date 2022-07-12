REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 403,151 SF Office Building in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

1925-West-John-Carpenter-Irving

Vista Energy occupies the entirety of the 1925 West John Carpenter in Irving as its corporate headquarters.

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1925 West John Carpenter, a 403,151-square-foot office building located within Irving’s Las Colinas district. The six-story, recently renovated building sits on 30 acres and includes a 1,200-space parking garage. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Vista Energy, which houses its corporate headquarters within the building. JLL represented the seller, JP Realty Partners Ltd., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  