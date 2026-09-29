Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialNew YorkNortheastSelf-Storage

JLL Negotiates Sale of 405-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Jefferson Valley, New York

by Taylor Williams

JEFFERSON VALLEY, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 405-unit self-storage facility in Jefferson Valley, about 50 miles north of New York City. Built on 3.6 acres in 2022, Jefferson Valley Self Storage is a conversion of a former big box retail store that features 55,311 net rentable square feet of space. CubeSmart operates the facility, which was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale. JLL represented the seller, Columbia Pacific Advisors, in the transaction. Horizon Storage Group purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. Andover Lending, a joint venture between Andover Properties and TPG Angelo Gordon, provided acquisition financing for the deal.

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