JLL Negotiates Sale of 417-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Morgan at Provost Square, a 417-unit apartment building in Jersey City. Built in 2016, the 38-story building houses studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 876 square feet, as well as penthouses on the top two floors. The Morgan at Provost Square also features approximately 12,700 square feet of retail space and a seven-story parking garage with 372 covered spaces. Amenities include a rooftop pool, fitness center, a sky lounge with a private conference room, an outdoor courtyard, pet spa and multiple coworking spaces. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Ryan Robertson, Elizabeth DeVesty and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture that included Toll Brothers Apartment Living, in the transaction. JLL also advised the buyer, private equity real estate firm Rockpoint.