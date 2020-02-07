JLL Negotiates Sale of 417,167 SF Market Heights Shopping Center in Central Texas

Market Heights Shopping Center in Central Texas was 89.4 percent leased at the time of sale.

HARKER HEIGHTS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Market Heights Shopping Center, a 417,167-square-foot regional lifestyle center in the Central Texas city of Harker Heights. Built in 2008, the property sits on 62.2 acres and was 89.4 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Cinemark, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Bed Bath & Beyond. Adam Howells of JLL represented the undisclosed institutional seller in the off-market transaction, and procured the buyer, Direct Retail Partners. Mark Brandenburg and Tim Jordan of JLL arranged a four-year, floating-rate acquisition loan for the buyer through Bayview Asset Management.