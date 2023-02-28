REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 43,134 SF Shopping Center in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

ALLEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Twin Creeks Marketplace, a 43,134-square-foot shopping center located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the center, which was built in 2016 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks, Verizon Wireless, ATI Physical Therapy and Advancial. Chris Gerard, Adam Howells, Caroline Binning, Pauli Kerr and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed.





