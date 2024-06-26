JLL Negotiates Sale of 432,158 SF Shopping Center in Spanish Fort, Alabama

SPANISH FORT, ALA. — JLL has negotiated the $33.2 million sale of Eastern Shore Centre, a 432,158-square-foot power shopping center located at 30500 Highway 181 in Spanish Fort, a suburb of Mobile, Ala. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan and Andrew Nichols of JLL represented the seller, Allied Development, in the transaction. Chip Sykes, Hunter Goldberg, Hamp Gibbs and Mikey Minihan, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Wicker Park Capital Management.

Situated on 42.7 acres and shadow-anchored by Dillard’s, Eastern Shore Centre’s tenant mix includes Belk, Shoe Station, Barnes & Noble, Stock & Trade, California Dreaming, Half Shell Oyster House and Mountain High Outfitters. Wicker Park, along with property manager affiliate Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, has plans to continue to elevate the tenant profile and activate the place-making opportunities within Eastern Shore Centre.