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AcquisitionsRetailTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 441,620 SF Retail Power Center in Cedar Park, Texas

by Taylor Williams

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1890 Ranch, a 441,620-square-foot retail power center in Cedar Park, a northern suburb of Austin. The center was 99 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Academy Sports + Outdoors, Ross Dress for Less, Burlington, PetSmart, Natural Grocers, Cinemark, Crunch Fitness, Office Depot and Dollar Tree. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard and Shea Petrick of JLL represented the seller, Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction. Chris Drew, Michael DiCosimo and Aaliyah St. Louis, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Sterling Organization and Cohen & Steers.

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