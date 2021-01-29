REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 443-Unit New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott Hotel

The New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel totals 443 rooms. The property recently received $30 million in capital improvements.

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the sale of the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens. The building spans 224,620 square feet and houses the Ditmars Bar & Grill restaurant, a fitness center and 13,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property received $30 million in renovations in 2018, including reconfigurations of public spaces and meeting areas, as well as remodeling of guest rooms and upgrading of parking lots. K.C. Patel, Kevin Davis and Nikhil Chuchra of JLL represented the seller, Rubicon Cos., in the transaction. California-based ASAP Holdings purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

