JLL Negotiates Sale of 444,120 SF Manufacturing, Distribution Facility in Dayton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DAYTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Deacero Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 444,120-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Dayton, a northeastern suburb of Houston. The facility, which is located within the larger Gulf Inland Logistics Park development, was fully leased at the time of sale to Daecero Steel. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young of JLL represented the seller, Clay Development & Construction Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE: BNL).

