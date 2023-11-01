JLL Negotiates Sale of 489,310 SF Industrial Building in DeSoto, Texas

DESOTO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of the 489,310-square-foot Building 5 at Southfield Park 35 in DeSoto, a southern suburb of Dallas. Delivered in fall 2022, the building sits on 33.9 acres and features 40-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 117 dock doors and parking for 144 trailers (expandable to 194). A partnership between Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and Affinius Capital developed and sold the property to an undisclosed buyer. Trent Agnew, Tom Weber, Pauli Kerr, Parker McCormack, Matthew Barge and Keenan Ryan of JLL brokered the deal.