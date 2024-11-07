Thursday, November 7, 2024
JLL Negotiates Sale of 49,974 SF Retail Center in Morristown, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — JLL has arranged the sale of Shops at 40 Park, a 49,974-square-foot retail center in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. Built in 2010, the center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks Coffee, Roots Steakhouse, Agricola, Qdoba and AT&T. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn and J.B. Bruno of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Veris Residential, Woodmont Properties and an undisclosed global investment advisor, in the transaction. JLL also procured the buyer, Winfield Properties.

