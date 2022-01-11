REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 504-Unit Apartment Community in Nanuet, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

Alister-Nanuet

Alister Nanuet totals 504 units.

NANUET, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Alister Nanuet, a 504-unit apartment community in Nanuet, located about 30 miles north of Manhattan. The property features an average unit size of 1,208 square feet and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, fitness center, dog park, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and picnic areas. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, Kevin O’Hearn and Michael Zlotnick of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New York City-based Cammeby’s purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

