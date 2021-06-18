JLL Negotiates Sale of 50,400 SF Industrial Building in Branchburg, New Jersey

The industrial facility located at 161 Meister Ave. in Branchburg, New Jersey, was built in 1988 and totals 50,400 square feet.

BRANCHBURG, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 50,400-square-foot industrial building located in the Northern New Jersey city of Branchburg. The property sits on 3.5 acres and has been leased to the same tenant since it was constructed in 1988. Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Mike Oliver, Jose Cruz and Mike Kavanagh of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Elberon Development Group and The Avidan Group. NorthBridge Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.