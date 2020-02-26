JLL Negotiates Sale of 511,566 SF Westgate Mall in Amarillo

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Westgate Mall in Amarillo totals 511,566 square feet. The property was built in 1982 and most recently renovated in 2017.

AMARILLO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Westgate Mall, a 511,566-square-foot enclosed regional mall in Amarillo. The property was built on 93.7 acres in 1982 and has since been renovated multiple times, most recently in 2017. Westgate Mall was roughly 80 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dillard’s, Beall’s and Premiere Cinema, Shoe Dept. Encore and Forever 21. Dave Monahan, Cameron Pittman, Akhil Patel, Claudia Steeb and Barry Brown of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A partnership between Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. The partnership also purchased the 663,978-square-foot South Park Mall in San Antonio as part of the same deal.