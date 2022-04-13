REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 517,096 SF Retail Power Center in Deptford, New Jersey

Deptford-Landing-New-Jersey

Deptford Landing in Southern New Jersey totals 517,096 square feet.

DEPTFORD, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Deptford Landing, a 517,096-square-foot retail power center located in Southern New Jersey’s Gloucester County. The property sits on a 67.3-acre site that sees more than 107,000 vehicles per day and was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Designer Shoe Warehouse, Michaels, Five Below, PetSmart, Raymour’s Furniture, The Mattress Factory, Hand & Stone, Carter’s, Five Guys, Great Clips, Chipotle Mexican Grill and National Vision. Jose Cruz, Chris Munley, Steve Simonelli, J.B. Bruno, Jim Galbally, Colin Behr and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. New Jersey-based Wharton Realty Group purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

