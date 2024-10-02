Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Hamburg-Logistics-Center
Hamburg Logistics Center was vacant at the time of sale.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 518,140 SF Industrial Facility in Hamburg, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

HAMBURG, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 518,140-square-foot industrial facility in Hamburg, about 80 miles northwest of Philadelphia. Hamburg Logistics Center features a cross-dock configuration, a clear height of 40 feet, ESFR sprinkler system, 185-foot truck court depths, 100 dock doors, four drive-in doors and speculative office space. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, Zach Maguire, Jeff Lockard and Paul Torosian of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Transwestern Development Co. and QuadReal Property Group, in the transaction. Chad Orcutt, Jon Mikula and Jim Cadranell, also with JLL, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC.

