JLL Negotiates Sale of 532-Bed Student Housing Property Near Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, GA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Market 100, a 532-bed student housing community located at 100 Bermuda Run Road in Statesboro, less than a half-mile from the Georgia Southern University campus. RDG Student Housing, a division of Redeeming Development Group, purchased the 164-unit property from Preiss for an undisclosed price. The transaction marks the buyer’s first student housing acquisition.

Teddy Leatherman, Scott Clifton and Kevin Kazlow of JLL’s student housing capital markets team represented the seller in the transaction. Jayme Nelson and Dan Kearns of JLL arranged a three-year acquisition loan through Bayview Asset Management on behalf of RDG Student Housing.

Market 100 was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The community features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom floorplans with bed-to-bath parity in most units. Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, clubhouse, fitness center, computer lounge, basketball court and a billiards table.