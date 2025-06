FRISCO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Preston Stonebrook, a 53,553-square-foot shopping center located north of Dallas in Frisco. Built in 1997, the center was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Plato’s Closet, Emler Swim School, Dogtopia and Horizon Hot Yoga. Adam Howells and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, Venture Investment Partners, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.