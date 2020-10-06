JLL Negotiates Sale of 538-Unit Multifamily Community Near D.C.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — JLL has arranged the sale of Cadence at Crown, a 538-unit multifamily community in Gaithersburg. JRK Property Holdings acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. The property offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans averaging 863 square feet. Communal amenities include a pool, sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, internet café, conference room, gaming lounge, pet spa and electric car charging stations. The community is situated at 113 Ellington Blvd., 21 miles north of downtown Washington, D.C. Walter Coker, Brian Crivella and Robert Jenkins of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.