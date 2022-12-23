JLL Negotiates Sale of 540,324 SF Industrial Park in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Westside 35, a 540,324-square-foot industrial park in Fort Worth. Westside 35 comprises two front-load warehouses with 36-foot clear heights,185-foot truck court depths and combined parking for 107 trailer parking spaces and 373 cars. The site also includes a 7.1-acre parcel that can support additional trailer parking space. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Matthew Barge and Jake Benalloul of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. CBRE Investment Management purchased Westside 35, which was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.
