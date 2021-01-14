JLL Negotiates Sale of 55,000 SF Industrial Property in Boonton, New Jersey

BOONTON, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 55,000-square-foot light industrial property located at 95 Fulton St. in Boonton, about 30 miles west of New York City. The property is situated on 14.2 acres and features 24- to 40-foot clear heights, 112 parking spaces and 11,000 square feet of office space. Howard Weinberg of JLL represented the seller, steel manufacturer Erasteel Inc., in the transaction. Jeffrey Fulton and Jason Levy of Team Resources Inc. represented the buyer, J. Supor & Son Trucking & Rigging.