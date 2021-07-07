REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 552-Bed Student Housing Property in Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Student Housing

Edge-of-Kutztown

Edge of Kutztown totals 552 beds across 184 units and serves students at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, which has a total enrollment of more than 7,800 students.

KUTZTOWN, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Edge at Kutztown, a 552-bed student housing property serving students at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located roughly midway between Reading and Allentown. The sales price was $21.1 million. The property’s 184 units are furnished with full appliance packages, vinyl tile flooring, Formica countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, game room and package receiving area. Fran Coyne, Tom Hall, Mark Thomson and Carl Fiebig of JLL represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was DLP Real Estate Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews