JLL Negotiates Sale of 552-Bed Student Housing Property in Kutztown, Pennsylvania

Edge of Kutztown totals 552 beds across 184 units and serves students at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, which has a total enrollment of more than 7,800 students.

KUTZTOWN, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Edge at Kutztown, a 552-bed student housing property serving students at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania, located roughly midway between Reading and Allentown. The sales price was $21.1 million. The property’s 184 units are furnished with full appliance packages, vinyl tile flooring, Formica countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a clubhouse, outdoor grilling stations, game room and package receiving area. Fran Coyne, Tom Hall, Mark Thomson and Carl Fiebig of JLL represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The buyer was DLP Real Estate Capital.