JLL Negotiates Sale of 559,457 SF Glade Parks Town Center in Euless, Texas

Glade Parks Town Center in Euless totals 559,457 square feet. The property was built in phases between 2014 and 2018.

EULESS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Glade Parks Town Center, a 559,457-square-foot retail power center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Euless. Built in phases between 2014 and 2018, the property houses tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Total Wine & More, Cinepolis, Ulta Beauty, Belk, Michael’s, HomeGoods, EOS Fitness, First Watch, Hopdoddy, Daiso, Old Navy, Burlington, DSW and Massage Envy. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore, Greyson Fewin and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture led by Iron Point Partners, an investment firm with offices in Dallas and Washington, D.C., in the transaction. Charlotte-based Big V Property Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.