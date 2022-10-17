REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 568,632 SF Distribution Center in Roanoke, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Highway-114-Distribution-Center-Roanoke

Highway 114 Distribution Center in Roanoke totals 568,632 square feet. The property was built in 2021.

ROANOKE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of HWY 114 Distribution Center, a 568,632-square-foot industrial facility located in the North Texas city of Roanoke. The 68.6-acre site is located two miles east of the intersection of I-35 and State Highway 114. The cross-dock facility was completed in 2021 and features 36-foot clear heights, 119 dock doors and 229 parking spaces. Los Angeles-based Cohen Asset Management purchased the property from Provident Realty Advisors for an undisclosed price. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Matthew Barge of JLL brokered the deal. At the time of sale, HWY 114 Distribution Center was fully leased to UNIS, a California-based third-party logistics provider.

