JLL Negotiates Sale of 576,047 SF Corner Ridge Crossing Industrial Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Corner Ridge Crossing in San Antonio totals 576,047 square feet. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of Corner Ridge Crossing, a 576,047-square-foot industrial park on San Antonio’s east side. Built in 2020, the property comprises four industrial buildings: one cross-dock, one front-load and two rear-load buildings. Each building has 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 28- to 60-foot dock high doors and truck court depths ranging from 130 to 210 feet. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Hines, in the transaction. Global investment firm KKR acquired the development for an undisclosed price.