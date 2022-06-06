REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 576,047 SF Corner Ridge Crossing Industrial Park in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Corner-Ridge-Crossing-San-Antonio

Corner Ridge Crossing in San Antonio totals 576,047 square feet. The property was built in 2020.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of Corner Ridge Crossing, a 576,047-square-foot industrial park on San Antonio’s east side. Built in 2020, the property comprises four industrial buildings: one cross-dock, one front-load and two rear-load buildings. Each building has 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 28- to 60-foot dock high doors and truck court depths ranging from 130 to 210 feet. Trent Agnew, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Josh Villarreal and Zach Riebe of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Hines, in the transaction. Global investment firm KKR acquired the development for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  