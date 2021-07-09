JLL Negotiates Sale of 582,803 SF Industrial Portfolio in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 12-building, 582,803-square-foot industrial portfolio in Arlington. The portfolio includes 109th Street Business Park (414,724 square feet), 2821 East Randol Mill (40,000 square feet), 1170-1180 109th Street (93,079 square feet) and 3016-3030 Avenue East (35,000 square feet). The infill buildings were collectively 77 percent leased at the time of sale. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Wesley Gilmer and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller, Fort Worth-based investment firm Fort Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was Arden Group, a national investment management firm.