JLL Negotiates Sale of 601,261 SF Industrial Building Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 601,261-square-foot industrial building located near Port Houston in Pasadena. The rail-served building is situated on 31 acres and features 32-foot clear heights, 62 dock-high doors, outside storage and trailer parking and ESFR sprinkler systems. Rusty Tamlyn, Trent Agnew and Charles Strauss of JLL brokered the transaction between the seller, Link Logistics Real Estate, and the buyer, Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties.