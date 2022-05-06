JLL Negotiates Sale of 60,136 West U Marketplace Shopping Center in Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of West U Marketplace, a 60,136-square-foot shopping center in Houston. Whole Foods Market anchors the center, which also houses tenants such as Yoshi Sushi, Natural Pawz, Island Grill, French Cuff Boutique and River Oaks Nail & Spa. Chris Gerard, Ryan West and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of New York-based Camden Securities Co., in the transaction. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.