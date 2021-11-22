JLL Negotiates Sale of 632-Unit Multifamily Property in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 632-unit multifamily property in Lawrenceville, located outside of Princeton. Built between 1992 and 1996, the property consists of 19 buildings that house one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,120 square feet. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, dog park, tennis court, racquetball court, playground and outdoor grilling areas. Jose Cruz, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli and Kevin O’Hearn of JLL represented the seller, AvalonBay Communities, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.