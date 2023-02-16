REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 64,163 SF Aramingo Plaza Shopping Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

PHILADELPHIA — JLL has negotiated the sale of Aramingo Plaza, a 64,163-square-foot shopping center in Philadelphia. Apparel and accessories retailer Forman Mills anchors the center, which was originally built in 1920 and was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Citizens Bank, AT&T, Checkers and Vision Works. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally and Colin Behr of JLL represented the seller, New Jersey-based Heidenberg Properties, in the transaction. Locally based investment firm Abrams Realty & Development acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.





