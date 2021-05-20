REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 645-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CubeSmart-Bee-Cave

CubeSmart - Bee Cave in metro Austin totals 645 units. The property opened in September 2019.

BEE CAVE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of CubeSmart – Bee Cave, a 645-unit self-storage facility located on the western outskirts of Austin. The property opened in September 2019 and consists of 590 climate-controlled units and 55 non-climate-controlled drive-up units. Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of locally based developer Endeavor Real Estate Group, in the transaction. The buyer, New York City-based investment firm The Pegasus Group, will manage the property under its Central Self Storage flag.

