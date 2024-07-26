JLL Negotiates Sale of 647,496 SF Industrial Building Near Savannah Leased to Town & Country Living

MIDWAY, GA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Building D at Tradeport East, a 647,496-square-foot industrial facility in Midway, roughly 35 miles outside Savannah. Home textiles producer Town & Country Living fully occupies the facility, which was built in 2022.

BlueScope Properties Group sold the building to SkyREM for an undisclosed price. Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell, Sean Devaney and Jim Freeman of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Located at 313 Tradeport East Blvd., the property features a cross-dock configuration with 190-foot truck courts, 36-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays, ESFR sprinklers, LED lights, 2,822 square feet of office space, 144 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 177 trucks and 327 cars.