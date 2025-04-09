Wednesday, April 9, 2025
JLL Negotiates Sale of 652,647 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio spanning 652,647 square feet in submarkets in the Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham areas. The specific properties were not released.

Pete Pittroff, Michael Scarnato, Dave Andrews and Michael Lewis of JLL represented the seller, LM Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Lightstone purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price. Peter Rotchford and Taylor Allison of JLL arranged a seven-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan for Lightstone through Voya Investment Management.

According to JLL, the portfolio offered a value-add opportunity to the buyer as there is 116,000 square feet of availability and in-place rents roughly 27 percent below market rates. The 12 tenants in the portfolio have about 3.6 years of WALT (weighted average lease term) remaining.

