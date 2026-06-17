Wednesday, June 17, 2026
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Pictured are three buildings on Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk, Va., that were part of the sold portfolio.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

JLL Negotiates Sale of 655,852 SF Industrial Portfolio Near Port of Virginia

by John Nelson

SUFFOLK AND CHESAPEAKE, VA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a four-building industrial portfolio situated near the Port of Virginia in the Hampton Roads region of the Commonwealth.

NorthPoint Development purchased the 655,852-square-foot portfolio from an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners Ltd. Bill Prutting, Chris Dale, Craig Childs, Ginna Wallace and Andrew Baquero of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

The portfolio comprises distribution facilities located at 6900, 6920 and 6950 Harbour View Blvd. in Suffolk and 2601 Indian River Road in Chesapeake. The properties were built between 2005 and 2012 and were 82 percent occupied at the time of sale to 10 tenants.

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