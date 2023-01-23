JLL Negotiates Sale of 66-Room Boutique Hotel in Manhattan’s Seaport District

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the sale of Mr. C Seaport, a 66-room boutique hotel in Manhattan’s Seaport District. The property reopened in 2018 following a renovation that converted the hotel from 72 rooms to 66. Jeffrey Davis, Stephany Chen and Harry Keeshan of JLL represented the seller, Atlantic Pearl Investments Inc., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.