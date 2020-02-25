JLL Negotiates Sale of 663,978 SF South Park Mall in San Antonio

South Park Mall in San Antonio totals roughly 664,000 square feet. The property was originally built in 1968.

SAN ANTONIO — JLL has negotiated the sale of South Park Mall, a 663,978-square-foot enclosed regional mall in south San Antonio. Built on 48.5 acres in 1968, the property has been renovated several times, most recently in 2018. South Park Mall was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors JC Penney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Beall’s, as well as Old Navy, Ulta Beauty and The Vitamin Shoppe. Dave Monahan, Cameron Pittman, Akhil Patel, Claudia Steeb and Barry Brown of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A partnership between Mason Asset Management, Namdar Realty Group and CH Capital Group purchased the asset.