JLL Negotiates Sale of 669-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of three self-storage facilities totaling 669 units in Arlington. The facilities at 3016 S. Cooper St., 2331 S. Collins St. and 2306 N. Collins St. were all built in the 1970s and collectively span 80,216 net rentable square feet. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the seller, an undisclosed, publicly traded storage REIT, in the transaction. BreakChain Capital Investments purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.