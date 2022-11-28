JLL Negotiates Sale of 678-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rosharon, Texas

ROSHARON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Savannah HWY6 Storage, a 678-unit facility located south of Houston in Rosharon. The newly built facility comprises six single-story storage buildings on a 6.1-acre site that primarily house climate-controlled units, as well as 900 square feet of office space. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the seller, Quintet Capital Group, in the transaction. Dallas-based Montfort Capital Partners purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.