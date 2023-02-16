JLL Negotiates Sale of 709-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Oak Hill Self Storage, a 709-unit facility in southwest Austin. The facility, which was built in 2019, comprises 93,813 net rentable square feet of primarily climate-controlled space. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Adam Roossien and Matthew Wheeler of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based developer The Jenkins Organization, in the transaction. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.