JLL Negotiates Sale of 72,569 SF Bay Area Plaza in Webster, Texas

Bay Area Plaza in Webster totals 72,569 square feet. The property was 98 percent leased at the time of sale.

WEBSTER, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Bay Area Plaza, a 72,569-square-foot commercial property in Webster, located about 23 miles southeast of Houston. Bay Area Plaza comprises 45,269 square feet of retail space and 27,300 square feet of industrial flex space that combined was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Retail tenants include Total Body Work, Pizza Hut, Dapper Doughnuts and Amy’s Nails. Ryan West, John Indelli and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, Orr Commercial Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed.