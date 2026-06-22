Monday, June 22, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Negotiates Sale of 72,908 SF Industrial Portfolio in Rockaway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ROCKAWAY, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two industrial buildings totaling 72,908 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Rockaway. The shallow-bay buildings at 200 and 300 Roundhill Drive, which were fully leased at the time of sale, were constructed on a combined between 1987 and 1990 and feature clear heights of 20 feet. Nicholas Stefans, Jason Lundy and Luke Ceccoli of JLL represented the seller, North Jersey Development Group, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Faropoint.

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