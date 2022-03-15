JLL Negotiates Sale of 72,980 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 72,980 square feet in the Houston area. The properties are located in Houston, Spring and Deer Park and are fully net leased to Global Drilling Support, Forge Systems Inc. and Intertek USA. Trent Agnew and Charles Strauss of JLL represented the seller, Finial Group, in the transaction. Michael Johnson of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through First Community Credit Union on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based NDP Interests. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.