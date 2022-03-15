REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 72,980 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 72,980 square feet in the Houston area. The properties are located in Houston, Spring and Deer Park and are fully net leased to Global Drilling Support, Forge Systems Inc. and Intertek USA. Trent Agnew and Charles Strauss of JLL represented the seller, Finial Group, in the transaction. Michael Johnson of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through First Community Credit Union on behalf of the buyer, Houston-based NDP Interests. The loan carried a 10-year term and a fixed interest rate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  