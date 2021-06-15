JLL Negotiates Sale of 738,701 SF Industrial Portfolio Near Port Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured is one of the three industrial buildings near Port Houston recently sold by Triten Real Estate Partners. The buildings total 738,701 square feet.

PASADENA AND DEER PARK, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a three-building, 738,701-square-foot industrial portfolio near Port Houston. The properties were built in 2019 on a combined 44.6 acres and are located in Pasadena and Deer Park. Collectively, the buildings feature 30- to 36-foot clear heights, 175 dock-high doors, 10 drive-in-ramps, 262 trailer parking spaces and 399 car parking spaces. Trucking and logistics companies occupy the single-tenant buildings. Trent Agnew, Rusty Tamlyn, Charles Strauss and Katherine Miller of JLL represented the seller, Triten Real Estate Partners, in the transaction. Affiliates of Lexington Realty Trust purchased the portfolio for an undisclosed price.