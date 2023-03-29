JLL Negotiates Sale of 741-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Dallas

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Greenville Self Storage, a 741-unit facility located in the northern-central part of Dallas. CubeSmart operates the four-story, climate-controlled facility, which was built in 2019 and spans roughly 83,000 net rentable square feet. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Matthew Wheeler and Adam Roossien of JLL represented the seller, Wentworth Property Co., in the transaction. Utah-based REIT Extra Space Storage purchased the facility for an undisclosed price. Greenville Self Storage was more than 90 percent occupied at the time of sale.