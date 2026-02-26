Thursday, February 26, 2026
Arba-San-Marcos
Texas State University posted record enrollment of 44,596 students in fall 2025, representing a 10 percent year-over-year increase, and is targeting 50,000 students by 2033, according to the team that worked on the deal for Arba San Marcos.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 748-Bed Student Housing Community in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Arba San Marcos, a 748-bed student housing community located near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. Built in 2014, the property offers 240 units in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. JLL represented the seller, Palatine Capital Partners, an investment firm with offices in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles, in the transaction. The buyer was Miami-based investment firm Centurion Property Group. The sales price was not disclosed.

