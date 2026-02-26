JLL Negotiates Sale of 748-Bed Student Housing Community in San Marcos, Texas

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Arba San Marcos, a 748-bed student housing community located near the Texas State University campus in San Marcos. Built in 2014, the property offers 240 units in a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. JLL represented the seller, Palatine Capital Partners, an investment firm with offices in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles, in the transaction. The buyer was Miami-based investment firm Centurion Property Group. The sales price was not disclosed.