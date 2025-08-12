Tuesday, August 12, 2025
The Storage Vault in Bellport, New York, offers frontage along Horseblock Road, a three-lane highway that carries more than 14,000 vehicles per day.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 749-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Bellport, New York

by Taylor Williams

BELLPORT, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Storage Vault, a 749-unit self-storage facility located at 73 Horseblock Road in the Long Island community of Bellport. Constructed on approximately 5 acres in 2020, The Storage Vault totals 54,750 net rentable square feet of predominantly climate-controlled space. The property also includes 73 RV, boat and trailer storage spaces and 33 drive-up spaces. JLL represented the seller, Storage Vault, in the transaction. The buyer was National Storage Affiliates. The sales price was not disclosed.

