JLL Negotiates Sale of 764,156 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings totaling 764,156 square feet. The buildings are located in various cities throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 96 percent leased to 29 tenants with an average remaining lease term of 4.3 years. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Wells Waller, Pauli Kerr and Cole Sutter of JLL represented the seller, Dallas-based investment firm MoxieBridge, in the transaction. Arden Logistics Park, the industrial investment arm of Philadelphia-based Arden Group, acquired the portfolio in partnership with global investment management firm Arcapita.

