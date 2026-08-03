JLL Negotiates Sale of 767,520 SF Industrial Building in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Twinwood Distribution Center III, a 767,520-square-foot industrial building in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. Built in 2024, the property features 40-foot clear heights, 179 dock-high doors, 185-foot truck court depths and approximately 2,600 square feet of office space. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Lance Young, Brooke Petzold and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, local owner-operator, Clay Development & Construction Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was Bridge Logistics Properties. Twinwood Distribution Center III was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed provider of logistics services.