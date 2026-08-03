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Twinwood-Distribution-Center-III-Brookshire
Twinwood Distribution Center III in Brookshire is fully leased through spring 2028 to an undisclosed tenant.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 767,520 SF Industrial Building in Brookshire, Texas

by Taylor Williams

BROOKSHIRE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Twinwood Distribution Center III, a 767,520-square-foot industrial building in the western Houston suburb of Brookshire. Built in 2024, the property features 40-foot clear heights, 179 dock-high doors, 185-foot truck court depths and approximately 2,600 square feet of office space. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Lance Young, Brooke Petzold and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the seller, local owner-operator, Clay Development & Construction Inc., in the transaction. The buyer was Bridge Logistics Properties. Twinwood Distribution Center III was fully leased at the time of sale to an undisclosed provider of logistics services.

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