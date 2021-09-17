JLL Negotiates Sale of 780-Unit CubeSmart-Branded Self-Storage Facility in Hutto, Texas

Park 79 Self Storage in Hutto totals 780 units.

HUTTO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Park 79 Self Storage, a 780-unit facility that is operated under the CubeSmart brand in Hutto, a northeastern suburb of Austin. The property was built on 3.2 acres in 2019. Brian Somoza and Steve Mellon of JLL represented the seller, a locally based entity doing business as Park 79 Storage LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was Wasatch Storage Partners.