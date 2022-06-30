REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 791-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Imperial-Self-Storage-Sugar-Land

Imperial Self Storage in Sugar Land features 94,220 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space across 791 units.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Imperial Self Storage, a 791-unit facility located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Operated by CubeSmart, the property features 94,220 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza of JLL represented the seller, SurePoint Self Storage, in the transaction. OB Cos./My Place Self Storage, an investment firm launched by Simply Self Storage founder and former CEO Kurt O’Brien, purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  