JLL Negotiates Sale of 791-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Imperial Self Storage, a 791-unit facility located in the southwestern Houston suburb of Sugar Land. Operated by CubeSmart, the property features 94,220 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza of JLL represented the seller, SurePoint Self Storage, in the transaction. OB Cos./My Place Self Storage, an investment firm launched by Simply Self Storage founder and former CEO Kurt O’Brien, purchased the facility for an undisclosed price.
